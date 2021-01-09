© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Capitol Police LETS IN Protestors
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
113 views • January 09, 2021
Capitol police LETS IN protestors. So much for the fauxstream news narrative about storming Capitol Building
The Bureau of Police and Safety, often simply called the Capitol Police, maintains a safe and secure environment for employees and visitors to the Capitol Complex.
That must include letting in protesters seemingly
The Bureau of Police and Safety, often simply called the Capitol Police, maintains a safe and secure environment for employees and visitors to the Capitol Complex.
That must include letting in protesters seemingly
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.