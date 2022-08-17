Vitamins and Minerals for Energy with James Bittick

Do you feel like your energy is zapped in the afternoons? Most people do! Lack of energy is the most common complaint we receive, and a good quality multi-vitamin is vital to optimizing your health and energy.



Join James Bittick, Business Director of Physician’s Preference Vitamins, as he discusses the proprietary blend of vitamins and minerals contained within the Energy Formula. There are several multi-vitamin products on the market, but many of them contain unnecessary fillers and binders. With the Energy Formula, you will feel a boost of energy the first time you take it!





To learn more about the supplements mentioned on this podcast or to buy directly in one convenient daily dose pack, please visit:

https://www.hotzevitamins.com/energy-formula-by-dr-hotzetm-270-capsules.

Use code PC22 for 10% off your Energy Formula order!





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If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/