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DR. DAVID MARTIN: COERCION IS ILLEGAL AND IS A FORM OF DOMESTIC TERRORISM
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141 views • February 05, 2022
Coercion is illegal under 21 code of federal regulations, section 50.23 and 50.24.
Domestic Terrorism under 18 U.S. Code Section 2331, subsection 802.
Domestic Terrorism under 18 U.S. Code Section 2331, subsection 802.
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