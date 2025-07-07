BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Dark Side Of The ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
167 views • 1 day ago

On July 4, 2025, President Trump signed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (OBBBA), heralded as a sweeping win for working Americans, seniors, and families. From tax relief for tips and overtime to generous SALT deductions and a $1,000 “Trump Account” for every newborn, the bill seemed like a bold economic reset. But there’s a catch: almost every provision is temporary. Expiring around the end of Trump’s second term, these popular benefits face the axe—thanks to what critics call deliberate Democratic obstruction. From the looming return of higher taxes to the loss of senior deductions and Social Security reforms, this expiration bomb threatens millions. Is Congress playing politics with the people’s paycheck? The stakes are high, and the clock is ticking. Here's what they don’t want you to realize.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-dark-side-of-the-one-big-beautiful

Keywords
trumpnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokefreespeechneomarxismobbbonebigbeautifulbillacttrumptaxrelief2025maketaxcutspermanentsaltcapincreasesocialsecuritytaxreformtrumpaccountsprogramcongressionalobstructionseniortaxdeductiondogecutsnowendtemporarytaxrelief
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy