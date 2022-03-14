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REELTalk: CBN News Senior Reporter Dale Hurd
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40 views • March 14, 2022
https://www.spreaker.com/user/audreyrusso/reeltalk-cbn-news-senior-reporter-dale-h_1
Joining Audrey for this week's REELTalk - The push for compliance is coming to a tipping point…what will happen when we finally reach the last straw? We'll hit this with CBN News Senior Reporter DALE HURD! Plus, If it wasn’t enough to plunge our nation into more inflation, massive unemployment and fear…they are now attempting what’s been done in Europe with massive blackouts in early winter. Will their machinations never cease? Legal Analyst CHRISTOPHER HORNER will update us! AND, How is Comedy surviving under the Cancel Culture? We'll hit this with Comedian & Author MATT NAGIN! In the words of Benjamin Franklin, "If we do not hang together, we shall surely hang separately." Come hang with us...
Joining Audrey for this week's REELTalk - The push for compliance is coming to a tipping point…what will happen when we finally reach the last straw? We'll hit this with CBN News Senior Reporter DALE HURD! Plus, If it wasn’t enough to plunge our nation into more inflation, massive unemployment and fear…they are now attempting what’s been done in Europe with massive blackouts in early winter. Will their machinations never cease? Legal Analyst CHRISTOPHER HORNER will update us! AND, How is Comedy surviving under the Cancel Culture? We'll hit this with Comedian & Author MATT NAGIN! In the words of Benjamin Franklin, "If we do not hang together, we shall surely hang separately." Come hang with us...
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