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Lynn Foreseter de Rotschild chairs Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican -PT2
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11 views • May 05, 2021
---The Catholic Corona Inquisition steered from The Vatican and Big Tech Pt2 ----
Lynn Forester de Rothschild SHARING THE WEALTH. in partnership with Bank of America CEO and; Chairman, Roman Catholic, Brian Moynihan https://www.nndb.com/people/643/000239923/
and Roger Ferguson https://www.nndb.com/people/765/000123396/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJLuqCDRfyk
Brian T. Moynihan - https://www.nndb.com/people/643/000239923/
AKA Brian Thomas Moynihan
Born: 9-Oct-1959 (age 61)
Birthplace: Marietta, OH
Party Affiliation: Republican (RINO)
Member of the Board of BlackRock - https://www.nndb.com/company/211/000123839/
Member of the Board of Countrywide - https://www.nndb.com/company/807/000059630/
Religion: Roman Catholic https://www.nndb.com/lists/758/000094476/
Irish Ancestry - https://www.nndb.com/lists/936/000043807/
the sixth of eight children in a Catholic family of Irish descent.
Executive summary: CEO, & Chairman Bank of America (Total assets US$2.434 trillion (2019)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bank_of_America
Brian Moynihan earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Notre Dame Law School https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Notre_Dame_Law_School Religious affiliation Roman Catholic (Congregation of Holy Cross) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Congregation_of_Holy_Cross
Motto Ave crux spes unica (Latin)
Hail to the Cross, our only hope
He currently lives in Wellesley, Massachusetts
Lady de Rothschild’s road to the Vatican
https://twitter.com/hashtag/lynnforester
Lynn Forester de Rothschild SHARING THE WEALTH. in partnership with Bank of America CEO and; Chairman, Roman Catholic, Brian Moynihan https://www.nndb.com/people/643/000239923/
and Roger Ferguson https://www.nndb.com/people/765/000123396/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJLuqCDRfyk
Brian T. Moynihan - https://www.nndb.com/people/643/000239923/
AKA Brian Thomas Moynihan
Born: 9-Oct-1959 (age 61)
Birthplace: Marietta, OH
Party Affiliation: Republican (RINO)
Member of the Board of BlackRock - https://www.nndb.com/company/211/000123839/
Member of the Board of Countrywide - https://www.nndb.com/company/807/000059630/
Religion: Roman Catholic https://www.nndb.com/lists/758/000094476/
Irish Ancestry - https://www.nndb.com/lists/936/000043807/
the sixth of eight children in a Catholic family of Irish descent.
Executive summary: CEO, & Chairman Bank of America (Total assets US$2.434 trillion (2019)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bank_of_America
Brian Moynihan earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Notre Dame Law School https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Notre_Dame_Law_School Religious affiliation Roman Catholic (Congregation of Holy Cross) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Congregation_of_Holy_Cross
Motto Ave crux spes unica (Latin)
Hail to the Cross, our only hope
He currently lives in Wellesley, Massachusetts
Lady de Rothschild’s road to the Vatican
https://twitter.com/hashtag/lynnforester
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