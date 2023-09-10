👀 Trump on Whether COVID Shutdowns Will Be Returning
"We don't do shutdowns...Let's see what happens. There could be something happening...We'll have to see what happens. There is something that seems to be happening right now and nobody knows quite what it is..."
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1698527117623853528
@ChiefNerd
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.