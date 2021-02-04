© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oneness-Dream visits Irish Rock of Cashel
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • February 04, 2021
The group "Oneness-Dream", all members being students of Sri Chinmoy, perfomed spiritual songs by their master in the famous Rock of Cashel ruin in Tipperary County in Ireland as part of a countrywide one week tour in late April 2016.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.