The Nebraska Story of Julius Sterling Morton & Tree Planting | Arbor Day 2026 Special Report Promo

Discover the inspiring story of Arbor Day, born in Nebraska on April 22nd, 2026. Explore Julius Sterling Morton's vision that transformed treeless prairies into a greener legacy. This engaging historical overview highlights the origins, growth, and lasting impact of tree planting traditions. Learn how one idea continues to shape environmental awareness today. Perfect for history buffs, nature lovers, and anyone interested in Nebraska heritage and conservation.





Like this video if you appreciate Nebraska's unique traditions, share it with friends who love history and nature, subscribe for more insightful reports on our state's past, and comment below with your thoughts on Arbor Day or your own tree-planting stories.





View the Arbor Day Special: The Nebraska Origins of Arbor Day and How We Celebrate Today - 154th Anniversary April 24, 2026 https://youtu.be/Oo80d4QkwdA

Read the Arbor Day Story here https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/the-nebraska-origins-of-arbor-day





#ArborDay2026 #NebraskaHistory #JuliusSterlingMorton #TreePlanting #ArborDayNebraska