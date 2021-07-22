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White Claw Concoctions aka Faux-Mosas
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31 views • July 22, 2021
I'm sure I'm not the 1st to come up w the idea but we wound up drinking these as afternoon cocktails in Mexico. Theyre nice, light and easy to make. Experiment with your favorite juices or mixers and comment below. Skal!
Enjoy!
Please drink responsibly
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From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 !
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Enjoy!
Please drink responsibly
Thanks for watching. Hit one of the button below please.
From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 !
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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