Calvary CIA Chapel, Nephilim, Bible Deletions, De Niro-Trump-Scorsese & Berkowitz, Jim Jones & Father Moonbeam

* Johnny talks Jennifer’s life-story and scathing critique of growing up in Calvary Costa Mesa.

* Calvary’s blasphemous Zionism led by Family Research Council’s “Tony” Perkins.

* “He gets us.” No, He doesn’t.

* Do you want to be a god?

* The truth vs. the spin on the “Nephilim”.

* Calvary Chapel drinking from the Whore’s cup of Believer blood.

* What was the KJV “Authorized” to do and by whom? Why?

* George and the Jesuit invert the one and only place, Matthew 17:21, where modern versions get it right.

* Is there a magic formula to being a Christian (and exorcising demons)?

* Fasting is in the Bible: is it applicable today?

* Debunking Dan Wilson

* Andrew Carnegie and the Johnstown flood.

* George reports on the investigator behind the burning of Grissom, Chaffee and White on “Apollo 1” and his “tragic train death” with his family.

* Hawkeye on Freemasons in Canada.

* Should Freemasons fear their “blood oath”?

* Dominican Thomas Aquinas on the “duty to slaughter ‘heretics’.”

* Mark 9:44 “where the worm dieth not”—why is this significant?

* Should you have sympathy for the Devil?

* Rome HAD to resurrect “Israel” to pull off her re-write of Daniel 9:27.

* Another Trump porno “trial” promoted by Knight of Malta Robert De Niro.

* Cops will now send a drone to respond to you.

* The value of F. Tupper Saussy’s “Rulers of Evil”: who was he?

* Martin Scorsese triggers the Berkowitz murders via his cameo with De Niro in “Taxi Driver”.

* U.K. M.P. Craig McKinlay can thank the clot-shot for taking his hands and feet but he’s a “hero”!

* Jesuits in Malaysia

* Jim Jones and Jesuit Moonbeam Brown: the Roman Feudal Machine

