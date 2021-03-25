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CIA Whistleblower Blows The Whistle on Q & Current US Tyranny
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726 views • March 25, 2021
Kevin Shipp is a former Central Intelligence Agency officer of more than two decades who blew the whistle on the CIA's conduct and found himself and his family targeted by the agency. He joins me in this episode to expose Q, the alleged CIA officers peddling Q and the current tyranny in America.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/cia-whistleblower-blows-the-whistle-on-q-current-us-tyranny/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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