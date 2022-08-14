Counter NDE's! You need to hear this 8-14-22

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You hear them all the time. Someone dies and has an experience. Most are life changing. But how do we know which of the one's that are taking place are actually God derived and not the forces of darkness hard at work to deceive the masses yet again. In this video I'm going to address this very subject. Tune in because it's something you don't wanna miss.