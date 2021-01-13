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Cawthorn: This is culture battle; Future of the GOP
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10 views • January 13, 2021
Newly-elected 25 year old Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo discuss the political divide seen not only in the chambers of congress but among different communities, how it seems as if Democrat-led positions will hold all the power in lawmaking, and his own plans to battle for the GOP as he enters Congress. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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