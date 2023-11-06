Nazis Use Astrology to Time Their Attacks: Here it Comes

Examing the use of Astrology in the Nazi Warfare which is currently engulfing our world, and predicting their next attack on America.
References
John’s Substack https://johnbphillips.substack.com/
John’s Book Electromagnetic Revolution https://amzn.to/3sIF8UQ
Cayce Readings https://www.edgarcayce.org/the-readings/his-readings/
Eclipsewise https://www.eclipsewise.com/solar/SEprime/1901-
Images
https://www.hitlerastrologer.com/
Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/look-back-astrological-predictions-911-terrorist-patricia
Mooncalendar https://mooncalendar.astro-seek.com/new-moon-january-1991
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.