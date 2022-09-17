Putin is Likely a Globalist Actor in a WWF Act - Part 2

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Simon Roche and I followed up from Part 1, six months before:
Putin is Likely a Globalist Actor in a WWF Act - Part 1 (speaker view)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cf6mYlmgXuiG/
We both believe that Putin is taking orders from above, I think the Rothschilds/ globalists and WW III may be close. Simon gives an excellent talk with insight!
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