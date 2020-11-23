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Who Is a Voice in the Desert?
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37 views • November 23, 2020
A Voice in the Desert has been accused of being a religious cult, led by an autocratic dictator like Jim Jones. Well, what if that's true? What if our community IS a scam? Will you let your fear of that possibility stop you from acting on the Truth that you've heard on this channel? How can you be sure that what you're hearing is the Truth, and not just clever tricks to control you? Believe it or not, this video will tell you how!
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