Benedict's Self- Sacrifice: Is Pope Benedict the Martyred Pope of the Third Secret of Fatima?

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





January 8, 2023





Joseph Ratzinger knew he was living in an age of epochal change. The mystery of his resignation becomes clearer now. See that? It's a lightning bolt that struck St. Peter's Basilica on the day Pope Benedict XVI resigned. A sign?

Full article- Benedict XVI’s Apocalypse: https://www.theamericanconservative.com/benedict-xvis-apocalypse/

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqer1uvgU3I



