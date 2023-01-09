Benedict's Self- Sacrifice: Is Pope Benedict the Martyred Pope of the Third Secret of Fatima?

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
January 8, 2023
Joseph Ratzinger knew he was living in an age of epochal change. The mystery of his resignation becomes clearer now. See that? It's a lightning bolt that struck St. Peter's Basilica on the day Pope Benedict XVI resigned. A sign?
Full article- Benedict XVI’s Apocalypse: https://www.theamericanconservative.com/benedict-xvis-apocalypse/
📖End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqer1uvgU3I
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.