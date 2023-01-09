Create New Account
Benedict's Self- Sacrifice: Is Pope Benedict the Martyred Pope of the Third Secret of Fatima?
Published 18 hours ago |
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


January 8, 2023


Joseph Ratzinger knew he was living in an age of epochal change. The mystery of his resignation becomes clearer now. See that? It's a lightning bolt that struck St. Peter's Basilica on the day Pope Benedict XVI resigned. A sign?

Full article- Benedict XVI’s Apocalypse: https://www.theamericanconservative.com/benedict-xvis-apocalypse/

📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqer1uvgU3I


Keywords
