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PARADISE LOST - SWEETNESS
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9 views • April 11, 2020
After 737 views and for second time reloaded in 31st of Oktober 2015 you tube second account i transfer it here! YOU HAVE A HISTORY OF HOLDIN BACK A CERTAIN SWEETNESS THAT I LACK SENSITIVE TILL THE DAY OF THE FINAL STRIKE HATRED COMIN ON FROM GREATER HIGHTS....
YOU HAVE A HISTORY OF HOLDIN BACK
A CERTAIN SWEETNESS THAT I LACK
SENSITIVE TILL THE DAY OF THE FINAL STRIKE
HATRED COMIN ON FROM GREATER HIGHTS
won't you stay away
I'll pass away a different day
won't you stay away
don't hold it against me...
looking down on a rogue this lonely frame
it's predictable the killing game
the sickness knows not what feels right
you gotta hold on to what feels right
won't you stay away
I'll pass away a different day
won't you stay away
TOGETHER IT'S IMPOSSIBLE!
TOGETHER IT'S IMPOSSIBLE!
I see blood on the road
cold hearts will still haunt you!
YOU HAVE A HISTORY OF HOLDIN BACK
A CERTAIN SWEETNESS THAT I LACK
SENSITIVE TILL THE DAY OF THE FINAL STRIKE
HATRED COMIN ON FROM GREATER HIGHTS
won't you stay away
I'll pass away a different day
won't you stay away
don't hold it against me...
looking down on a rogue this lonely frame
it's predictable the killing game
the sickness knows not what feels right
you gotta hold on to what feels right
won't you stay away
I'll pass away a different day
won't you stay away
TOGETHER IT'S IMPOSSIBLE!
TOGETHER IT'S IMPOSSIBLE!
I see blood on the road
cold hearts will still haunt you!
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