PARADISE LOST - SWEETNESS

After 737 views and for second time reloaded in 31st of Oktober 2015 you tube second account i transfer it here! YOU HAVE A HISTORY OF HOLDIN BACK A CERTAIN SWEETNESS THAT I LACK SENSITIVE TILL THE DAY OF THE FINAL STRIKE HATRED COMIN ON FROM GREATER HIGHTS....



YOU HAVE A HISTORY OF HOLDIN BACK

A CERTAIN SWEETNESS THAT I LACK

SENSITIVE TILL THE DAY OF THE FINAL STRIKE

HATRED COMIN ON FROM GREATER HIGHTS



won't you stay away

I'll pass away a different day

won't you stay away

don't hold it against me...



looking down on a rogue this lonely frame

it's predictable the killing game

the sickness knows not what feels right

you gotta hold on to what feels right



won't you stay away

I'll pass away a different day

won't you stay away



TOGETHER IT'S IMPOSSIBLE!

TOGETHER IT'S IMPOSSIBLE!



I see blood on the road

cold hearts will still haunt you!