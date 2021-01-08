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Italy: COVID centre evacuated after chasm opens up near Naples hospital
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91 views • January 08, 2021
A Neapolitan COVID-19 treatment centre situated in a hospital needed to be evacuated on Friday after a chasm opened up in the hospital's car park.

Ospedale del Mare di Ponticelli or 'Ponticelli hospital by the sea', houses six COVID-19 patients, and was cleared as a precaution. The chasm swallowed several cars, and while the cause has not been ascertained, it is presumed that the gas pipes under car park might have caused the accident.

There were no injuries reported by police and fire services, the three cars which fell into the chasm were empty at the time.

According to local news sources, witnesses reported a roaring noise before the car park collapsed. The chasm is about twenty metres deep and fifty metres wide.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Al6MmzdlOCw
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