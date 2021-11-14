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MICROCHIP INSIDE VACCINE SYRINGES: YOU WILL BE TAGGED, TRACKED AND HUNTED DOWN WHEN NEEDED
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396 views • November 14, 2021
Many Sheeple who is having ongoing brainwashing by watching the lying mainstream news do not know that the Pandemic funded by Bill Gates and the CDC under orders of the pedophile elite Globalists inside the City of London within London, plus the now dead Queen of England ( not reported yet ) and her royal family plus the rapists inside the Vatician, to create Lockdowns and Communist Restrictions to roll out the CCP type Vaccine Passport to round up the herd within their invisible jail cells guarded by the Passports.
All done to also kill off small businesses, leaving the rest to the Globalist controlled big box stores like Amazon, Costco and Superstore so when comes the time, to finally restrict access to your food, these big box stores will not allow you in to buy your necessary food to survive if you do not show them your communist Vaccine Passport that indicates that you have agreed to the poisoning of your body with the Cancer causing covid19 Vaccines.
Basically, your leaders are slowly restricting you access to many things day by day so they you will not revolt and pitch fork these lying satanic politicians and medical officials.
First it was DO NOT wear a mask, allow the virus to spread, then it was WEAR A MASK, next LOCKDOWN in your homes because this virus is deadly to all, then we see games and concerts where no mask is worn and no social distancing. You see the elite Globalists have been have parties and dinners with no masks or social distancing even before the vaccines were rolled out so this gives you an idea of how dangerous this virus is.
As long as your body has natural immunity boosted by plenty of Vitamins A, D, C plus ZINC ( virus killer ) and drink Chaga Mushroom tea ( inhibits the virus Bill Gates had created with his funding, from attaching to your lungs and other organs ), you are fine.
I have also been taking Elderberry syrup, Quercetin and NAC ( N-acetyl-L-Cysteine ) to boost my NATURAL immunity to better fight off any virus that Bill Gates and the military releases into the public in order to gain profits for their masters in the huge Sales of Expensive vaccines, by the way your vaccines are not truly FREE, it's paid by tax payer money.
Hearing the the great Bill Gates of Microsoft ( former ) is waiting to release the frightening and deadly SMALL POX virus to gain more money for the sales of the new version Small Pox Vaccine. Beware, this man is very dangerous, same with George Soros who is still funding the movement of millions of mostly Muslim refugees and their pedophile Cult into every country in search of free food, benefits, schooling and women.
This depopulation by microchipped vaccines is supported by the United Nations and NATO plus the RED CROSS.
Report the Vaccine Deaths and Injuries to VAERS ( https://vaers.hhs.gov/ ), THE VACCINE ADVERSE EFFECT REPORTING SYSTEM
Canadians can report their Vaccine Deaths and Damage to https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/
THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE AS I AM NOT A DOCTOR
All done to also kill off small businesses, leaving the rest to the Globalist controlled big box stores like Amazon, Costco and Superstore so when comes the time, to finally restrict access to your food, these big box stores will not allow you in to buy your necessary food to survive if you do not show them your communist Vaccine Passport that indicates that you have agreed to the poisoning of your body with the Cancer causing covid19 Vaccines.
Basically, your leaders are slowly restricting you access to many things day by day so they you will not revolt and pitch fork these lying satanic politicians and medical officials.
First it was DO NOT wear a mask, allow the virus to spread, then it was WEAR A MASK, next LOCKDOWN in your homes because this virus is deadly to all, then we see games and concerts where no mask is worn and no social distancing. You see the elite Globalists have been have parties and dinners with no masks or social distancing even before the vaccines were rolled out so this gives you an idea of how dangerous this virus is.
As long as your body has natural immunity boosted by plenty of Vitamins A, D, C plus ZINC ( virus killer ) and drink Chaga Mushroom tea ( inhibits the virus Bill Gates had created with his funding, from attaching to your lungs and other organs ), you are fine.
I have also been taking Elderberry syrup, Quercetin and NAC ( N-acetyl-L-Cysteine ) to boost my NATURAL immunity to better fight off any virus that Bill Gates and the military releases into the public in order to gain profits for their masters in the huge Sales of Expensive vaccines, by the way your vaccines are not truly FREE, it's paid by tax payer money.
Hearing the the great Bill Gates of Microsoft ( former ) is waiting to release the frightening and deadly SMALL POX virus to gain more money for the sales of the new version Small Pox Vaccine. Beware, this man is very dangerous, same with George Soros who is still funding the movement of millions of mostly Muslim refugees and their pedophile Cult into every country in search of free food, benefits, schooling and women.
This depopulation by microchipped vaccines is supported by the United Nations and NATO plus the RED CROSS.
Report the Vaccine Deaths and Injuries to VAERS ( https://vaers.hhs.gov/ ), THE VACCINE ADVERSE EFFECT REPORTING SYSTEM
Canadians can report their Vaccine Deaths and Damage to https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/
THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE AS I AM NOT A DOCTOR
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