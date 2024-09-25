BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
観ておいた方が良いことX ～ Before it happens
Are you ready?
Are you ready?
52 views • 7 months ago

【サウンドオブフリーダム】

https://x.com/hide2951889/status/1838610906567381442

https://theaters.jp/20788

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nf6S5PlzrAE


皆さんのよく知っている有名人物や企業群。国際金融資本家グループ、ヨーロッパ王室、政府高官、大企業CEO、大富豪、ハリウッドスター、大物ミュージシャン、芸能人、etc

https://x.com/hii29227409/status/1711364033755181235



人身売買の映画の公開を妨害し続けてきたD社。そしてD社副社長は小児性愛で逮捕。

https://thefreethoughtproject.com/child-snatchers/disney-vp-gets-six-years-prison-child



人身売買の囮捜査で108人を逮捕。内3人がフロリダの

https://x.com/kuu331108/status/1504752169697759233


https://www.newsweek.com/disney-employees-among-108-arrested-florida-human-trafficking-sting-1688750



Universal Studios

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2015/06/04/florida-child-sex-sting-nets-former-workers-from-disney-seaworld-and-universal-studios/


https://x.com/naoyafujiwara/status/1830546576663814306


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

招待されたスペイン人モデルのガブリエラ・リコ・ヒメネスがホテルの前で叫ぶ

https://x.com/Thekeksociety/status/1661704793981591552

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


「アドレノクロム」ブルガリアで報道

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5dl8L-9z-8



ついに公開！映画「サウンド・オブ・フリーダム」児童人身売買の闇とは？及川幸久

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SR0haAYVGww

現役ロス市警警察官か、5万人の子供達が小児性愛者にオークションにかけられている。彼等を守ろうと呼びかける。

https://x.com/yujin0323/status/1838474693629874247


映画「トゥーサン作戦」人身売買幼児救出作戦　ティム・バラード 他 英雄たち

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSptv3-yKbU&t=1140s



CYMアドレノクロム施設で拷問を受けた子供たちのリスト。

アメリカ、カナダ、ラテンアメリカから多数。

https://x.com/naoyafujiwara/status/1831138140700229904


♯ジャニーズ　　♯アミューズ

tveasebs
