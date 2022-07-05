Releasing The Holy Spirit

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What Is The Outpouring Of The Holy Spirit? Join Master Lama Rasaji As He Explains This Concept And How It Is Described In The Bible, In General History Books, Books Of The Far East And More.



What Is The Connection Between These Historical Documents And To Our Creator? Listen In To Learn More!

This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 43, The Outpouring of the Holy Spirit. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-43-the-outpouring-of-the-holy-spirit/

☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

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