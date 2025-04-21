US airstrikes KILL at least 12, INJURE 30 more in Yemen’s Sana’a – Houthi Health Ministry - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US airstrikes KILL at least 12, INJURE 30 more in Yemen’s Sana’a – Houthi Health Ministry
Footage shared on social media shows the market and the Farwa district, which were both targeted by the US strikes.
Earlier, US aircraft struck the Ras Isa oil port in Yemen’s western Al Hudaydah governorate, killing 80 people and injuring more than 150 — mostly port workers and postal employees.