US airstrikes KILL at least 12, INJURE 30 more in Yemen’s Sana’a – Houthi Health Ministry - part 2

US airstrikes KILL at least 12, INJURE 30 more in Yemen’s Sana’a – Houthi Health Ministry

Footage shared on social media shows the market and the Farwa district, which were both targeted by the US strikes.

Earlier, US aircraft struck the Ras Isa oil port in Yemen’s western Al Hudaydah governorate, killing 80 people and injuring more than 150 — mostly port workers and postal employees.