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The Most EPIC Reading You Will Hear Reciting Only Scripture ~ John Piper
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21 views • February 09, 2020
Bible Verses Recited: Psalm 1:1-6 (00:05), Psalm 103:1-22 (01:00), Romans 5:1-7 (03:14), Romans 8:1-39 (04:20), Matthew 6:25-34 (10:04), 1 Corinthians 13:1-13 (11:45)
➤ Speaker(s): John Piper
➤ Original Sermon:
Part 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7Pz143gkds
Part 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0jqr0NsovE
Part 3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocRLKxem3mw
➤ Music: 1. Time - Hans Zimmer
➤ Footage: Copyright Free Content from Videoblocks & Filmpac, A.D Bible Series, Videos from Youtube
➤ Edited By: Robin Måhl
➤ Speaker(s): John Piper
➤ Original Sermon:
Part 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7Pz143gkds
Part 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0jqr0NsovE
Part 3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocRLKxem3mw
➤ Music: 1. Time - Hans Zimmer
➤ Footage: Copyright Free Content from Videoblocks & Filmpac, A.D Bible Series, Videos from Youtube
➤ Edited By: Robin Måhl
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