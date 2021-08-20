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Children Don't Die from COVID-19
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Are you a parent during the COVID-19 pandemic? These are tough times for sure. However, YOU SHOULD NOT BE AFRAID OF COVID-19 in regards to your children. They simply don't die from it and they don't infect other people. What you should be afraid of is the government overreach and totalitarian dictates. Mask mandates, social distancing and of course the experimental gene therapy "vaccines". All of this has had a devastating impact upon children. Take 33 minutes from your busy life and watch this video. See just how much the lying mainstream fake media has tricked you into fear for your children's lives. This is just a glimpse of everything the media SHOULD HAVE TOLD YOU as a parent, to calm you down and make you feel secure. Instead, they wanted you to panic and to be in constant fear. Learn the truth and your children will thank you one day. Originally aired at http://thehighwire.com on August 19th 2021.
Want more? Watch the entire episode, dedicated to your children: https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-229-covid-kids-in-the-spotlight/
Want more? Watch the entire episode, dedicated to your children: https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-229-covid-kids-in-the-spotlight/
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