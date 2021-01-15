'The storm is upon us'The arrest of the cabal has begun

the age of Aquarius is here, true liberation.....“Latest Intel...no video to support this as told not to share the 3 hour video...only the Intel to support it...so take it or leave it.

Confirmation will be given to the public on the emergency broadcast before the 18th January.

THE SWAMP IS NOW EMPTY!!!

Thanks to the retrieval of Pelosi's laptop many arrests at the top have been made.

EVERY Democrat officially elected over the last 4 years, with the exception of 10, have been arrested for high Treason!

Although there have been hundreds of arrests...the most important names that will excite you are listed below...these arrests apparently took place at 3am this morning...

Pelosi arrested, Harris arrested, Zuckerberg arrested, Clintons arrested, Gates arrested, Hunter Biden arrested, Pence arrested, ..... and saving the best till last...BIDEN arrested!!!

You can rest assured these tyrants will NEVER see the outside world again!!

This is indeed the most exciting time in human history. A few have tried but failed...now it's been done....finally.

All countries that were owned by the Deep State are no longer!! This affects practically EVERY country in the world who are part of the Commonwealth as we return to Constitional Law of the Land in line with the Magna Carta - Freedom will return to the people, to include - freedom of Speech and freedom to travel the Land.

It is also been said that General Flynn may be the new vice president alongside Trump.

The most exciting adventure in our lifetime is about to begin...