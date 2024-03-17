Create New Account
Israel's Starvation Massacres (mirrored)
Contrarian
Mirrored from YouTube channel Noah Samsen at:-

https://youtu.be/MDV1WkdS8xs?si=hPNcjedxJJuo_H6M


17 Mar 2024

Donate: https://arab.org/portal/palestine/where-to-donate/


In today's video we look at the Flour Massacres, Israel's violent attacks on starving Palestinians seeking to gather food from humanitarian aid convoys. These massacres are just one of a number of tactics being used by Israel in their campaign of mass displacement and genocide against the Palestinian people.


Sources: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1d3uCcRg301h3tZMTUTCwbfwy8VaO3xqw5Db-Al9_icE/edit

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/samsen

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noahsamsen

Transcript available on YouTube page


