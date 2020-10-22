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Tuomas Malinen: Real Risk of Fascist Totalitarian "Global Economic Dystopia"
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132 views • October 22, 2020
Finnish economist Tuomas Malinen explains the nature and severity of the historic global financial crash underway. He foresees worst-case scenarios which can even include "widespread hunger and rationing in the western world for the first time since the 19th century." As the Eurozone risks disintegration and China fakes its recovery, he worries about the real possibility of global hyperinflation and monetary destruction. The greatest risk is "Global Financial Socialism" brought about by central banks and supranational organizations (e.g. IMF, World Bank, UN) which could bring about a fascist and totalitarian "global economic dystopia". This "financial takeover" or "endgame of the global elite" would include a surveillance state, digital currencies, the end of commercial banks, and the end of cash.
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Show Notes
The second wave of the Coronavirus is here. What next? https://gnseconomics.com/2020/10/17/the-second-wave-of-the-coronavirus-pandemic-is-here-what-next
The destruction of the world economy by the Central Banks https://gnseconomics.com/2020/10/08/the-destruction-of-the-world-economy-by-the-central-banks
The scenarios of the collapse: 2020 update https://gnseconomics.com/2020/10/03/the-scenarios-of-the-collapse-2020-update
Websites
GnS Economics https://gnseconomics.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/mtmalinen
About Tuomas Malinen
PhD (econ.) Tuomas Malinen is a CEO and Chief Economist of GnS Economics. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Economics at the University of Helsinki. He has studied economics in the University of Helsinki and in the New York University. He specializes in economic growth, economic crises, central banks and the business cycle. Tuomas is currently writing a book on Forecasting Financial Crises.
The five other partners of GnS Economics have years long experience in econometric forecasting, economic modelling, financial markets and business-to-business consulting and marketing.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
The second wave of the Coronavirus is here. What next? https://gnseconomics.com/2020/10/17/the-second-wave-of-the-coronavirus-pandemic-is-here-what-next
The destruction of the world economy by the Central Banks https://gnseconomics.com/2020/10/08/the-destruction-of-the-world-economy-by-the-central-banks
The scenarios of the collapse: 2020 update https://gnseconomics.com/2020/10/03/the-scenarios-of-the-collapse-2020-update
Websites
GnS Economics https://gnseconomics.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/mtmalinen
About Tuomas Malinen
PhD (econ.) Tuomas Malinen is a CEO and Chief Economist of GnS Economics. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Economics at the University of Helsinki. He has studied economics in the University of Helsinki and in the New York University. He specializes in economic growth, economic crises, central banks and the business cycle. Tuomas is currently writing a book on Forecasting Financial Crises.
The five other partners of GnS Economics have years long experience in econometric forecasting, economic modelling, financial markets and business-to-business consulting and marketing.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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