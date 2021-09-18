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Resolving Disagreements
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30 views • September 18, 2021
Disagreements are a fact of life, but there is a practical solution to the problem. The solution is found in the teachings of Jesus.
Click here to see a longer video called "How to Resolve a Conflict": https://bit.ly/3tPImmf
Click here to see a longer video called "How to Resolve a Conflict": https://bit.ly/3tPImmf
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