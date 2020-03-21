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Coronavirus Shutdown Imminent: Government Tyranny Or Legitimate Quarantine? - War Room Full Show
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111 views • March 21, 2020
This is one of the most important War Room broadcasts in the shows history. We open the phone lines for the entire show and get calls from military, law enforcement and other services who have important intel on what is being prepared for America behind the scenes. Interstate travel shutdown, shelter in place mandatory, what is going on behind the scenes. Powerful callers and discussion as we all measure what we are facing and what comes next in America. Can't miss transmission. Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!
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