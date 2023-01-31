Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. David Martin The 'W.H.O' Are Programming The Public To Accept A Global Genocide Of Humanity
111 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published a day ago |

MIRRORED from USAFrontlineDoctors

December 2, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1yj7jo-dr.-david-martin-the-w.h.o-are-programming-the-public-to-accept-a-global-ge.html

David Martin: Programming The Public To Accept A Genocide Of Global Proportions

Dr. David Martin joins Jonathon Otto to discuss how from as early as the 1980s, multiple organizations have been orchestrating an environment to create distractions that give rise to an animation of fear. He describes how their real agenda will work…They want to weaken us until we become so vulnerable that we give in to whatever they want.

Keywords
whoglobal genocidedr david martinusa frontline doctors

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket