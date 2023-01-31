Dr. David Martin The 'W.H.O' Are Programming The Public To Accept A Global Genocide Of Humanity

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MIRRORED from USAFrontlineDoctors
December 2, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1yj7jo-dr.-david-martin-the-w.h.o-are-programming-the-public-to-accept-a-global-ge.html
David Martin: Programming The Public To Accept A Genocide Of Global Proportions
Dr. David Martin joins Jonathon Otto to discuss how from as early as the 1980s, multiple organizations have been orchestrating an environment to create distractions that give rise to an animation of fear. He describes how their real agenda will work…They want to weaken us until we become so vulnerable that we give in to whatever they want.