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God's name in 19 old bibles from 1477 - 1877 --------- Yahweh? Jehovah?
Merializer
Merializer
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124 views • August 18, 2023

I was curious if there were conflicts about the name of the God of the bible (in old bibles).



Tetragrammaton timestamps:

3:51 - 4:08 - 4:45 (with vowels) - 6:27 - 12:10 - 15:01

Links:

https://bibles-online.net/

The navigation method is changed on their website, so I made a list of the pages where you can find the name at this date:

1709 1st English American Bible: page 241 (verse 18)
1611 King James Bible: page 723 (verse 18), page 808 (Isaiah 12:2), page 818 (Isaiah 26:4)
1583 Geneva Bible: page 129 (verse 23), page 617 (verse 18)
1569 Spanish Bear Bible: page 123 (but many more verses), page 637 (verse 17)
1568 Bishops Bible: page 168 (verse 19), page 169 (verse 23), page 743 (verse 18)
1549 Tyndale bible: report wrong pages
1541 Great Bible: page: 65 and page 422
1537 Matthew's Bible: page 116 (2 times on this page)

Navigating these bibles is a bit counter intuitive sometimes: in some bibles you can't use the roman numerals in the top corner of the page, but you must use the roman numerals on the head of the chapters. The older the bible, the harder to navigate, the numerals look different.
34=XXXIV
83=LXXXIII or LXXXIIJ
There are sometimes more verses in some bibles that have the name Jehovah or Iehovah, I didn't include them all here, just some, but there aren't many (except for the Spanish Bear Bible). (For not making this video too long I just picked 2 verses for all bibles).

https://www.bijbelsdigitaal.nl/

https://www.codexsinaiticus.org/en/manuscript.aspx

Ba'al also means lord (at around 18min):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xmPQZNIe9_g&feature=youtu.be&list=PL6NNBo_y_fjOIPUgFXkOi7dq5l76lw6_H&t=1094

Yahweh comes from a pagan God
https://youtu.be/u3viHpQBZwM?t=2325

Alfa & Omega = YHWH (around 38min):
https://youtu.be/cTkNeI7pKt4?list=PL6NNBo_y_fjOIPUgFXkOi7dq5l76lw6_H&t=2218

Is Jesus God or not ? by logical deduction:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/1jsqe8vgq5jtrci/Is%20Jesus%20God%20or%20not.pdf?dl=0

https://www.bayithamashiyach.com/Scriptures.html (old & new testament)
https://www.sarshalom.us/resources/scripture/asv/html/mark.html#12 (old & new testament)

https://www.mechon-mamre.org/p/pt/pt0101.htm (old testament)

https://www.tanach.us/Tanach.xml (old testament)

https://www.hebrewoldtestament.com/ (old testament)

https://archive.org/search.php?query=KJV%201611 (KJV 1611 pdf)

https://archive.org/details/1568TheBishopsBible/

https://dss.collections.imj.org.il/isaiah

https://archive.org/details/Aleppo_Codex (Aleppo Codex pdf)

https://aleppocodex.org/

https://www.bl.uk/manuscripts/Browse.aspx

https://hviewer.bl.uk/IamsHViewer/Default.aspx?mdark=ark:/81055/vdc_100000000040.0x00011c

Bible combo I used to compare verses:

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Galatians+5%3A22-23&version=AMPC;KJV;CJB;TLV;ISV

Handy to find similar verses:
https://www.openbible.info/labs/cross-references/

Keywords
biblejehovahyahwehking james biblekjvgeneva bibleantiquegods nametetragrammatonantique biblesold biblestyndale bibleoude bijbeldouay rheimsstatenvertalingbear biblebishops bibledeux aestaverner bibleleuvense bijbelgreat biblematthews biblecoverdale biblevorsterman bijbeldelftse bijbel
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