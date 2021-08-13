Bohemian Anarchy with Stefan Molyneux (Porcfest 2012)

Is this the real life?

Is this democracy?

Caught in a landslide

No escape from majority

Open your eyes, Rand Paul just endorsed Romney



No one's in charge of getting us liberty

We have got anarchists, minarchists, agorists, atheists

Anyway freedom grows, doesn't really matter to me, to me



The State kills lots of men

Almost several hundred million, now they're aiming for a billion

Currency, ass-wipe monopoly

We're debt slaves and we're sold on auction blocks

Taxes, ooo, a mafia shakedown

You're born you pay just like an old time serf

Or a cow, who feels free, though trapped by electric fences



State schools indoctrinate

And set the parents free, to pay taxes can't you see

Goodbye, all control freaks, you've got to go

Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth

Freedom, ooh, means order without laws

No jail cells for the wrong bits of vegetation



Who will take care of the poor when we're free

Well will I? Well will you? Well OK they're all fine now

Who will heal the sick and feed the poor and hungry?

Charity! (charity) Cheaper food (Cheaper food) and that new Praxeology

Magnifico!

This is the NAP it don't mean you're tired

No it's about the non-aggression principle

Self ownership which leads to property

Had a joint, thrown in jail will you let me go

A reefer? No, we will not let you go

Let him go! No tax form? We will not let you go

Let him go! No license? We will not let you go

(Let me go) Will not let you go

(Let me go) Will not let you go (Let me go) Ah

No, no, no, no, no, no, no

You want more laws, don't you know, they're opinions with a gun

The savage state is a devil ruling over you and we're not freeeeee



So you don't know how things can get done when we're free

Did they know how fruit got picked when slaves were freed?

No, statist, your rules will kill off the future

take all your guns, your debts and your jails out of here

ooh yeah ooh yeah

Freedom is the future, don't fear anarchy

Freedom really matters

Freedom really matters to meeee

(Don't you know the state blows?)