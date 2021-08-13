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Bohemian Anarchy with Stefan Molyneux (Porcfest 2012)
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0 view • August 13, 2021
Is this the real life?
Is this democracy?
Caught in a landslide
No escape from majority
Open your eyes, Rand Paul just endorsed Romney
No one's in charge of getting us liberty
We have got anarchists, minarchists, agorists, atheists
Anyway freedom grows, doesn't really matter to me, to me
The State kills lots of men
Almost several hundred million, now they're aiming for a billion
Currency, ass-wipe monopoly
We're debt slaves and we're sold on auction blocks
Taxes, ooo, a mafia shakedown
You're born you pay just like an old time serf
Or a cow, who feels free, though trapped by electric fences
State schools indoctrinate
And set the parents free, to pay taxes can't you see
Goodbye, all control freaks, you've got to go
Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth
Freedom, ooh, means order without laws
No jail cells for the wrong bits of vegetation
Who will take care of the poor when we're free
Well will I? Well will you? Well OK they're all fine now
Who will heal the sick and feed the poor and hungry?
Charity! (charity) Cheaper food (Cheaper food) and that new Praxeology
Magnifico!
This is the NAP it don't mean you're tired
No it's about the non-aggression principle
Self ownership which leads to property
Had a joint, thrown in jail will you let me go
A reefer? No, we will not let you go
Let him go! No tax form? We will not let you go
Let him go! No license? We will not let you go
(Let me go) Will not let you go
(Let me go) Will not let you go (Let me go) Ah
No, no, no, no, no, no, no
You want more laws, don't you know, they're opinions with a gun
The savage state is a devil ruling over you and we're not freeeeee
So you don't know how things can get done when we're free
Did they know how fruit got picked when slaves were freed?
No, statist, your rules will kill off the future
take all your guns, your debts and your jails out of here
ooh yeah ooh yeah
Freedom is the future, don't fear anarchy
Freedom really matters
Freedom really matters to meeee
(Don't you know the state blows?)
Is this democracy?
Caught in a landslide
No escape from majority
Open your eyes, Rand Paul just endorsed Romney
No one's in charge of getting us liberty
We have got anarchists, minarchists, agorists, atheists
Anyway freedom grows, doesn't really matter to me, to me
The State kills lots of men
Almost several hundred million, now they're aiming for a billion
Currency, ass-wipe monopoly
We're debt slaves and we're sold on auction blocks
Taxes, ooo, a mafia shakedown
You're born you pay just like an old time serf
Or a cow, who feels free, though trapped by electric fences
State schools indoctrinate
And set the parents free, to pay taxes can't you see
Goodbye, all control freaks, you've got to go
Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth
Freedom, ooh, means order without laws
No jail cells for the wrong bits of vegetation
Who will take care of the poor when we're free
Well will I? Well will you? Well OK they're all fine now
Who will heal the sick and feed the poor and hungry?
Charity! (charity) Cheaper food (Cheaper food) and that new Praxeology
Magnifico!
This is the NAP it don't mean you're tired
No it's about the non-aggression principle
Self ownership which leads to property
Had a joint, thrown in jail will you let me go
A reefer? No, we will not let you go
Let him go! No tax form? We will not let you go
Let him go! No license? We will not let you go
(Let me go) Will not let you go
(Let me go) Will not let you go (Let me go) Ah
No, no, no, no, no, no, no
You want more laws, don't you know, they're opinions with a gun
The savage state is a devil ruling over you and we're not freeeeee
So you don't know how things can get done when we're free
Did they know how fruit got picked when slaves were freed?
No, statist, your rules will kill off the future
take all your guns, your debts and your jails out of here
ooh yeah ooh yeah
Freedom is the future, don't fear anarchy
Freedom really matters
Freedom really matters to meeee
(Don't you know the state blows?)
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