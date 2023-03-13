Rapper, 27, dies after collapsing on stage during show - Costa Titch

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A RAPPER has died after collapsing on stage in the middle of his set in front of a horrified audience.
South African rapper Costa Titch died in hospital after appearing to lose consciousness in the middle of his set at the Ultra Music Festival.
Source:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21682610/costa-titch-dead-collapse-stage/
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