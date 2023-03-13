Rapper, 27, dies after collapsing on stage during show - Costa Titch

A RAPPER has died after collapsing on stage in the middle of his set in front of a horrified audience.
South African rapper Costa Titch died in hospital after appearing to lose consciousness in the middle of his set at the Ultra Music Festival.
Source:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21682610/costa-titch-dead-collapse-stage/
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.