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'Drone Destruction Footage, from Russian Ministry of Defense. A Drone from a Height of more than 3K Meters with Precision-Guided Munitions of the Ukrainian MLRS. 031322.
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81 views • March 14, 2022
The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage of the destruction from a drone from a height of more than 3 thousand meters by precision-guided munitions of the Ukrainian MLRS
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