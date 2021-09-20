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Overcome Abuse Gives Courage to Live 5D Life w/Mannette Morgan: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #41
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Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we discuss overcoming abuse of all kinds in our lives such as emotional, physical, and sexual abuse with a life coach and author, Mannette Morgan. Now, I’ve always said in Buddhism, if you want to get into a 5th multidimensional awareness in whatever reality you reside in at the moment, you must address the dense issues that hold down your personal frequency and learn from them so you don’t recreate the same tough life lessons. Mannette, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your book, Finding Your Voice – A Path to Recovery for Survivors of Abuse. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. I’ve found in my Buddhist studies how consciousness creates reality and in my hypnosis clients, that many people are unconsciously conditioned into destructive behaviors from their parent’s relationship style in all areas of their life. What are your thoughts on that?
3. For young children, how can parents and adults in their family give them the talk tracks and emotional intelligence to protect themselves from sexual or physical abuse?
4. Most sexual child abuse is done within a family network. How can someone get help if they begin to have curiosity for this type of deviant urgings that can cause a lifetime of trauma to the victims?
5. There is a popular conspiracy about a child sex ring, which feeds a deep state, cabal. The slogan #SaveTheChildren is actually a hijacked name from a legitimate charity. I’ve spoken to some people who work for children’s non-profit groups who say that the sensationalizing of this conspiracy actually detracts from real non-profits. They would rather people support actual non-profits that are working with limited resources to address human traffic & underage prostitution, especially in 3rd world countries. There are legitimate non-profit agencies and police who work to seek out the mafia and consumers that perpetuate this type of exploitation. What are “constructive” ways for people to actually get involved in solving human traffic & underage prostitution?
6. What are some coping skills that parents can utilize when life gets tough, and they may be prone to lashing out at their loved ones?
7. Why is the “bad boy” or the “damsel in distress” so attractive to many people who are dating?
8. What are some takeaways that you can give for letting go of the “victim” role, and adopt the courage to want a higher-vibe 5D life for yourself?
9. How can people heal these unconscious wounds so that they learn to attract healthy, loving relationships?
10. In Buddhism, we have the concept of a dual nature to compassion called “self-compassion”, which is compassion for others and compassion for yourself. However, there isn’t a formal word for self-compassion in English. How can people learn self-compassion?
11. Can you tell us more about your self-improvement classes, retreats, and workshops?
For more information about Mannette Morgan’s offerings, please visit her website: https://mannettemorgan.com
To learn more about Von Galt's 5D+ metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your book, Finding Your Voice – A Path to Recovery for Survivors of Abuse. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. I’ve found in my Buddhist studies how consciousness creates reality and in my hypnosis clients, that many people are unconsciously conditioned into destructive behaviors from their parent’s relationship style in all areas of their life. What are your thoughts on that?
3. For young children, how can parents and adults in their family give them the talk tracks and emotional intelligence to protect themselves from sexual or physical abuse?
4. Most sexual child abuse is done within a family network. How can someone get help if they begin to have curiosity for this type of deviant urgings that can cause a lifetime of trauma to the victims?
5. There is a popular conspiracy about a child sex ring, which feeds a deep state, cabal. The slogan #SaveTheChildren is actually a hijacked name from a legitimate charity. I’ve spoken to some people who work for children’s non-profit groups who say that the sensationalizing of this conspiracy actually detracts from real non-profits. They would rather people support actual non-profits that are working with limited resources to address human traffic & underage prostitution, especially in 3rd world countries. There are legitimate non-profit agencies and police who work to seek out the mafia and consumers that perpetuate this type of exploitation. What are “constructive” ways for people to actually get involved in solving human traffic & underage prostitution?
6. What are some coping skills that parents can utilize when life gets tough, and they may be prone to lashing out at their loved ones?
7. Why is the “bad boy” or the “damsel in distress” so attractive to many people who are dating?
8. What are some takeaways that you can give for letting go of the “victim” role, and adopt the courage to want a higher-vibe 5D life for yourself?
9. How can people heal these unconscious wounds so that they learn to attract healthy, loving relationships?
10. In Buddhism, we have the concept of a dual nature to compassion called “self-compassion”, which is compassion for others and compassion for yourself. However, there isn’t a formal word for self-compassion in English. How can people learn self-compassion?
11. Can you tell us more about your self-improvement classes, retreats, and workshops?
For more information about Mannette Morgan’s offerings, please visit her website: https://mannettemorgan.com
To learn more about Von Galt's 5D+ metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
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