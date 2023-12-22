🌍✨ Navigating Global Inflation! 💸💼

😲 Ever wondered about the global dance of consumer price inflation? 🌐

✨ George Gammon a multi-millionaire entrepreneur, investor, macroeconomics expert, and founder of Rebel Capitalist explains💰

🌍 It's not just a local waltz; it's a worldwide phenomenon! 💬

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3Lti7w0

🚀 The secret sauce? It's not just printing more money but ensuring more goods and services hit the market. 🛍️

💡 Globally, the key is to give people more stuff, not just more currency units. 🌏

🕵️♂️ Watch out for the paradox: increasing taxes on oil companies might sound logical, but it can disturb the delicate balance of demand and supply. 📈

🔍 Let's unravel the global economic equilibrium together! 🌐🤝