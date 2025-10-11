Gaza: Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are returning to northern Gaza from the south

Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are returning to northern Gaza from the south.

The military command of the Houthis announced that they are temporarily ceasing attacks on Israel and vessels connected to Israel off the coast of Yemen due to progress in ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip. The Houthis will monitor the progress of the talks and if they fail, they will of course resume attacks.

In fact, back in 2023, the Houthis promised to assist the Palestinians until the aggression in the Gaza Strip stops. They have kept their word — for almost 2 years they waged a full-scale war against Israel and its associated shipping. Dozens of ships were sunk or damaged, rockets and drones struck Israeli territory, the port of Eilat went bankrupt, and the damage amounted to billions of dollars.

Neither Israeli strikes nor the US attack on Yemen were able to force the Houthis to stop attacks on Israel.

Overall, the Houthis have once again proven to be a serious force to be reckoned with.

Trump is imposing a 100% export tariff on goods from China in addition to any other tariff that China currently pays.

He announced this on the social network Truth Social.

Export controls will also be introduced on critically important software.

According to him, this will take effect on November 1 or earlier "depending on any further actions or changes taken by China."

"It has just become known that China has taken an extremely aggressive stance on trade, sending the world a highly hostile letter stating that from November 1, 2025, it will introduce extensive export controls on virtually all its products, as well as on some products not even produced by them. This affects ALL countries, without exception, and is obviously a plan they developed many years ago. This is absolutely unprecedented in international trade and is a moral disgrace in relations with other countries.

Given the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only on behalf of the USA, and not other countries that were also threatened, starting November 1, 2025 (or earlier, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a 100% tariff on China, in addition to any tariff they currently pay. Also, on November 1, we will introduce export controls on any and all critically important software.

It is hard to believe that China would take such actions, but they have, and the rest is history," Trump wrote.

US forces have begun arriving in Israel to establish a civil–military coordination center as part of the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire.

The center will oversee logistics, security coordination, and humanitarian operations during the transition phase following the Israeli withdrawal to the agreed line.