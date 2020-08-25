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Whites helping Whites: Trustworthy Legal Advice for South Africans: Affordable/Free in hard times
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10 views • August 25, 2020
FAIR CIVIL LAW:
It is rare that I personally recommend people and I do not do so because they have asked me for it, or because they're paying me money for it. This is my personal recommendation as a result of my own struggles, investigations and experience.
You may contact him at these email addresses. Feel free to tell him that Jan recommended him:
[email protected]
or
[email protected]
DAVE - HELPING WHITE POOR WHITES IN JOHANNESBURG:
Here are 3 links to initiatives by a friend of mine here in Johannesburg, Dave. If you want to help whites:
WINTER HELP: Poor Whites in South Africa: Old Clothes & Blankets:
A friend of mine here in Johannesburg, Dave, has been trying to help struggling whites including collecting and delivering clothes and blankets to help whites. He sent me many photos of what he’s doing but due to my own chaos and madness I have not been able to post the photos. But Dave is a good guy. He was my neighbour. He, himself, like many whites is out of work despite him being a professional in the printing industry.
He has a whatsapp group you can join if you want to assist or see what he’s doing.
Here’s the group invite link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/FnGvzfCtPk8GIRzUjltlN0
Help Poor Whites in South Africa: In Bredell Squatter Camp, Johannesburg:
This is a group set up by a friend of mine, Dave, who is trying to help out whites here. Dave, like many whites, is himself struggling. He used to be a professional in the printing industry but can’t even find a job now. He checks things carefully, and he told me he will help these whites in this squatter camp whereas he’ll steer clear of whites who are on drugs, etc. So he checks that things are done properly.
Bredell Squatter Camp: Johannesburg, Kempton Park area: https://www.facebook.com/111386247278923?referrer=whatsapp
Helping struggling Whites in Johannesburg: Protea Care Group:
This is a group set up by a good friend of mine to help struggling whites in Johannesburg. This is the Protea Group. I know Dave personally who runs the group. He’s a good guy. Please assist him in the things he does.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/302326847665107/?ref=share
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
It is rare that I personally recommend people and I do not do so because they have asked me for it, or because they're paying me money for it. This is my personal recommendation as a result of my own struggles, investigations and experience.
You may contact him at these email addresses. Feel free to tell him that Jan recommended him:
[email protected]
or
[email protected]
DAVE - HELPING WHITE POOR WHITES IN JOHANNESBURG:
Here are 3 links to initiatives by a friend of mine here in Johannesburg, Dave. If you want to help whites:
WINTER HELP: Poor Whites in South Africa: Old Clothes & Blankets:
A friend of mine here in Johannesburg, Dave, has been trying to help struggling whites including collecting and delivering clothes and blankets to help whites. He sent me many photos of what he’s doing but due to my own chaos and madness I have not been able to post the photos. But Dave is a good guy. He was my neighbour. He, himself, like many whites is out of work despite him being a professional in the printing industry.
He has a whatsapp group you can join if you want to assist or see what he’s doing.
Here’s the group invite link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/FnGvzfCtPk8GIRzUjltlN0
Help Poor Whites in South Africa: In Bredell Squatter Camp, Johannesburg:
This is a group set up by a friend of mine, Dave, who is trying to help out whites here. Dave, like many whites, is himself struggling. He used to be a professional in the printing industry but can’t even find a job now. He checks things carefully, and he told me he will help these whites in this squatter camp whereas he’ll steer clear of whites who are on drugs, etc. So he checks that things are done properly.
Bredell Squatter Camp: Johannesburg, Kempton Park area: https://www.facebook.com/111386247278923?referrer=whatsapp
Helping struggling Whites in Johannesburg: Protea Care Group:
This is a group set up by a good friend of mine to help struggling whites in Johannesburg. This is the Protea Group. I know Dave personally who runs the group. He’s a good guy. Please assist him in the things he does.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/302326847665107/?ref=share
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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