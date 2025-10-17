Former Zionist Trump Campaign Employee - “COVID was a Genocide by the Israeli’s”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An old un but a good un......
***They consider Donald Trump their Messiah, their Mashiach, meaning their “Anointed One.”
They gave Donald Trump the Silver Crown of the Torah, which is to be put on the head of the Messiah.
163 Rabbis showed up at Trump’s Golf Course and handed him this, thus proclaiming that Trump is their King.
They also gave Trump a Menorah, representing “PEACE”, Truth and Divine Light.
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!