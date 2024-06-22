JUSTICE FOR LIBERTY (If Americans Knew | 2022)





"On June 8, 1967, Israeli forces tried to sink a U.S. Navy ship, the USS Liberty, killing 34 American servicemen and wounding 174.





According to former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Thomas Moorer, “In attacking the USS Liberty, Israel committed acts of murder against American servicemen and an act of war against the United States…. Those men were then betrayed and left to die by our own government.”





The survivors are still awaiting justice while the US continues to give Israel over $10 million per day of Americans’ tax money.





The Liberty crew is one of the most decorated in U.S. Naval history. Yet, for decades this attack has been covered up and misrepresented. Justice for Liberty, filmed at the crew’s 54th anniversary reunion in Pensacola, Florida, allows these men to tell the American public their stories, some for the first time.





It’s time for the truth to come out. End the cover up, spread the word, and demand justice!"





https://justiceforliberty.org/