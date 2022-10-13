The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth The Bridge Between The Old And New Testament

This war against evil that we are knee deep in is a spiritual battle at its foundation. This war will be won in the spirit first.

It is important that we understand the bible as fully as possible. It provides the blueprint to win this war handily! I pray that today's show helps bridge that gap and arm you with the most powerful weapons in the universe. The uncompromised word of God. Let's go!

Support the show. Give us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.

Get the tunes and swag you love

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen

Inspirational clip from:

Dan Hait

https://bit.ly/DanHait