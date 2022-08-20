Sabbath, Sat., 8-20, I Chronicles Chapter 29

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Happy Sabbath. I Chronicles Chapter 29-wherein King David's prayer regarding his son, Solomon's, ascension to the throne of Israel. The prayer includes David's acknowledgement that all we have is from God, and that which we give to Him, He provided us, therefore we are giving to God, that which He gave to us. Also is the confession that we all are here as sojourners. David's humility, praise and thanksgiving are seen throughout the prayer. Thank you for watching and God bless you.