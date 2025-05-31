Why is Cardio Miracle a Nutritional Foundation

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Mike Dillon: Could you possibly dumb down for us? Why Cardio Miracle is having such a huge impact on those who were affected by COVID?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: When I met John Hewlett in 2021 and saw the first few papers about Cardio Miracle, I basically said to him, John, I'm 90% convinced. Show me the AI study. Show me the functional study that shows the interaction of every one of those 60 components, plants, according to nature, minerals, according to the genetic code, from plants, from our Earth, from our soil, where we get these things to fuel our plants, animals and food. I said, Show me the AI paper do the functional protein, protein interaction networks. So this is a powdered fuel food that hits the three main pathways, pathways of pathogenesis, that the disease-causing entities of all things, COVID. So it's your liquid. I call it liquid mineral water. It's mineral water. Without it, you don't have a foundation, a nutrient Foundation.

05/10/2025 - MAHA with Mike with Dr Judy Mikovits: https://lindelltv.com/the-science-behind-vaccine-aids-new-wuhan-bat-virus-causing-media-scare/?channel=4924

