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America’s Frontline Doctors - The Uncensored Truth Tour (June 24, 2021)
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120 views • June 25, 2021
The Uncensored Truth Tour
Families of Faith Ministries June 24th 2021
Dr. Simone Gold MD, JD, FABEM, “the doctor who went viral,” is a board-certified emergency physician, Stanford University educated attorney, a mom, and the founder of America’s Frontline Doctors.
America’s Frontline Doctors takes the truth directly to the people, with a cross-country road tour headlined by AFLDS.org founder Dr. Gold delivering “The Religion of Public Health”, a profound diagnosis of 2020’s viral propaganda, and also featuring additional AFLDS physicians and attorneys at select venues.
The Uncensored Truth Tour is a relentless force of scientific and legal facts fighting back against censorship, chaos, and the undeniable slide towards communism that lurks beneath the tyrannical lockdowns of governmental “public health” policy.
AFLDS.org,
https://www.facebook.com/familiesoffaithchurch
Families of Faith Ministries June 24th 2021
Dr. Simone Gold MD, JD, FABEM, “the doctor who went viral,” is a board-certified emergency physician, Stanford University educated attorney, a mom, and the founder of America’s Frontline Doctors.
America’s Frontline Doctors takes the truth directly to the people, with a cross-country road tour headlined by AFLDS.org founder Dr. Gold delivering “The Religion of Public Health”, a profound diagnosis of 2020’s viral propaganda, and also featuring additional AFLDS physicians and attorneys at select venues.
The Uncensored Truth Tour is a relentless force of scientific and legal facts fighting back against censorship, chaos, and the undeniable slide towards communism that lurks beneath the tyrannical lockdowns of governmental “public health” policy.
AFLDS.org,
https://www.facebook.com/familiesoffaithchurch
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