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🐎 The Forgotten Horses of the Philippines: Finding Pinto 3. Return of the Lequios 7
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They told you horses came to the Philippines with the Spanish... but the evidence proves otherwise.
Long before the conquistadors arrived, Malay Muslims, Chinese traders, and Japanese merchants brought horses into the archipelago. So why has history erased them?
In this video, we uncover the forgotten truth of ancient Philippine horses, using the 1916 research of David B. Mackie, a U.S. agricultural officer who documented the origins of Philippine horse breeds — long before American or Spanish influence.
He traced them back to Sumatra, Mindanao, China, and Japan — not Spain.
And the evidence is undeniable.
📚 Read the full blog + download the original source article here:
🔗 https://thegodculturephilippines.com/the-forgotten-horses-of-the-philippines/
✅ What you’ll learn in this video:
Who really brought horses to the Philippines
Why kuda and kura prove pre-Spanish horse culture
How the Sulu Sultanate traded horses centuries before the Spanish
The real sources of Luzon horse breeds (China, Japan — not Spain)
Why colonial historians buried this truth
📌 Based on:
“Philippine Horses: First Brought to the Islands from Malaysia—Later by the Spaniards from China and Japan”
by David B. Mackie, Bureau of Agriculture (1916)
🔔 Subscribe for more lost history, banned truth, and documented facts that challenge the colonial narrative.
💬 Share your thoughts in the comments — and prove all things.
#PhilippineHistory #ForgottenHorses #PreColonialPhilippines #SuluSultanate #DecolonizeHistory #TheGodCulture #AncientAsia #HorseHistory #HiddenHistory #TheSmokingQuill
Long before the conquistadors arrived, Malay Muslims, Chinese traders, and Japanese merchants brought horses into the archipelago. So why has history erased them?
In this video, we uncover the forgotten truth of ancient Philippine horses, using the 1916 research of David B. Mackie, a U.S. agricultural officer who documented the origins of Philippine horse breeds — long before American or Spanish influence.
He traced them back to Sumatra, Mindanao, China, and Japan — not Spain.
And the evidence is undeniable.
📚 Read the full blog + download the original source article here:
🔗 https://thegodculturephilippines.com/the-forgotten-horses-of-the-philippines/
✅ What you’ll learn in this video:
Who really brought horses to the Philippines
Why kuda and kura prove pre-Spanish horse culture
How the Sulu Sultanate traded horses centuries before the Spanish
The real sources of Luzon horse breeds (China, Japan — not Spain)
Why colonial historians buried this truth
📌 Based on:
“Philippine Horses: First Brought to the Islands from Malaysia—Later by the Spaniards from China and Japan”
by David B. Mackie, Bureau of Agriculture (1916)
🔔 Subscribe for more lost history, banned truth, and documented facts that challenge the colonial narrative.
💬 Share your thoughts in the comments — and prove all things.
#PhilippineHistory #ForgottenHorses #PreColonialPhilippines #SuluSultanate #DecolonizeHistory #TheGodCulture #AncientAsia #HorseHistory #HiddenHistory #TheSmokingQuill
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