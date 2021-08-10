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The REAL Astrological Chart for the US Constitution with Portsmouth Historian Sue Polidura
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30 views • August 10, 2021
Today we answer a subscriber question, "Robin, can we look at the astrological chart for the US Constitution to see if it reflects the upheaval we are experiencing now?" Assisting us with determining the date is local Portsmouth, NH historian, Sue Polidura. After we listen to some great stories from Sue, we will dive in to the US Constitution Natal Chart and look at the transits to see if we can answer our subscriber's question.
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bMoHxEaRG6G7/
#astroloy #usconstitution #portsmouthnh
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Follow Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Youtube, Rumble, Odysee, Brighteon, Theta.Tv, Twitter, Twitch, Gab
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vkxd5f-the-real-astrological-chart-for-the-us-constitution-with-portsmouth-histori.html
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bMoHxEaRG6G7/
#astroloy #usconstitution #portsmouthnh
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