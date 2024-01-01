Create New Account
HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM PRESIDENT JOHN F. KENNEDY!
channel image
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Published 21 hours ago

Hello Friends! On today’s Out of this World Radio show on Monday, January 1st, 2024, President Kennedy, Nostradamus, Albert Einstein all join me in asking people to pray and work for world peace. I hope you can all listen to this positive inspiring show! For a better world that’s happy and bright and full of love and light! Happy New Year! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

Keywords
middle eastpeaceukrainegazaprayersjohn f kennedyalbert einsteinnostradamus

