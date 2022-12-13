Stew Peters Full Show: 12/12/22 Karen Kingston Whistleblower On Wuhan “Whistleblower”

Kingston BLOWS WHISTLE On Wuhan “Whistleblower” Dissident Doctors Take Down Big Pharma. Is Dr. Huff a liar?

Karen Kingston joins the show to detail the blatant lies about COVID-19, coming from Dr. Huff's mouth.

Dr. Huff's Wuhan whistleblowing was an Establishment narrative, used to divert from the truth about what COVID is, and what the injections are here to do.

